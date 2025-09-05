Browns' Denzel Ward: Available for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
Ward (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plan Dealer reports.
Ward was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday by a shoulder injury sustained during training camp, but he practiced without limitations Friday and has been cleared to suit up Week 1. Cleveland's top cornerback can't afford any physical limitations Sunday against Ja'Marr Chase and the prolific Bengals passing attack.