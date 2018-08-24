Browns' Denzel Ward: Avoids major injury
Head coach Hue Jackson said Ward is dealing with back spasms and won't need to miss a significant amount of time, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
This is great news for the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, as Ward's injury could have been much worse considering how awkwardly the defensive back twisted his back while making a tackle during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles. While Ward, along with the rest of Cleveland's starters, is still unlikely to see action during the team's preseason finale Thursday against the Lions, there doesn't seem to by any concern over his availability for the Browns' regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the Steelers.
