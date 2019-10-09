Browns' Denzel Ward: Back at practice
Ward (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ward and Greedy Williams (hamstring) joined practice for the first time in three weeks. As long as the two can get through this week of practice without a setback, they have a good shot at playing Sunday versus the Seahawks. Of course, a full-speed practice would eliminate all concern.
