Ward sustained a concussion during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward previously suffered a concussion two weeks ago, and now reenters the league-mandated concussion protocol. The nature of such injuries could warrant the Browns to shut down the rookie first-round pick for their last game of the season, versus the Ravens on Sunday, in which case Terrance Mitchell would slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories