Ward was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was on the Browns' injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Steelers due to a hip injury. He faded the injury report for Week 7 against the Dolphins, but it appears his hip issue has flared up again, which limited his practice participation Wednesday. Ward will have two more cracks at logging a full practice to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's road tilt against New England.