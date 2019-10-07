Browns' Denzel Ward: Can't go Monday
Ward (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the 49ers.
Ward will now miss his third straight game due to a lingering hamstring injury. With Greedy Williams (hamstring) also sidelined, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will start at cornerback for the Browns once again.
