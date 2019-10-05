Ward (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the 49ers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward didn't participate in any practices this week, so it seems unlikely he's active at game time despite the questionable tag leaving the door open. No. 2 cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring) has sat out every practice as well, so the Browns are likely preparing for T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell to start Monday.