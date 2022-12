Ward doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward was sidelined to start Week 14 prep due to an illness and an ankle injury, but he appears to have put both issues behind him and will suit up Sunday despite not logging a full practice over the past three days. Across his past seven appearances, Ward has totaled 41 tackles, seven pass defenses, two fumble recoveries and an interception.