Ward (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

More importantly, Ward also cleared the concussion protocol, which paves the way for his return Week 16 against the Bengals. The rookie cornerback missed the last two games after suffering the concussion Dec. 2 against the Texans, and should resume his starting role opposite TJ Carrie at cornerback.

