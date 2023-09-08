Ward (concussion) isn't listed on Cleveland's injury report Friday, which means he has been cleared to play in Sunday's season opener against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirms that Ward has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Ward had been in the protocol since Cleveland's preseason finale. The Pro Bowl cornerback will be integral to the Browns' attempts to slow down a high-flying Cincinnati passing attack that features wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.