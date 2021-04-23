The Browns exercised Ward's fifth-year option worth $13.3 million for the 2022 season on Friday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The 23-year-old has been a key piece in the secondary for Cleveland since being drafted fourth overall during the 2018 draft, with the biggest concern being that he's missed 11 games across his first three seasons. Ward recorded 46 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions, 18 passes defensed and one force fumble over 12 games in 2020, and he's now officially under contract for the next two years.