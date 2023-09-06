Ward remains in concussion protocol and will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Cincinnati, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Nearly two weeks after Ward apparently sustained a concussion during Cleveland's preseason finale, Ward's status for Week 1 versus the Bengals is still up in the air. If the two-time Pro Bowler can't go, 23-year-old Greg Newsome (groin) would enter the Browns' opener as the presumed number one corner against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.