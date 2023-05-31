Ward (shoulder) has been working as a slot cornerback during OTAs, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "You can definitely expect me inside, outside, wherever," Ward said after a recent OTA session. "Just trying to be anywhere I can to make plays and help this team out."

Ward is expected to have a more versatile role as he heads into the second season of his five-year, $100.5 million extension. When Ward was in the slot during practice, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson typically served as Cleveland's perimeter corners.