Coach Gregg Williams said Ward is "much better this time around" following his second concussion in December, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward missed two games after his first concussion but the team is hopeful to have him back for the season finale against the Ravens in Week 17. The Browns are eliminated from the playoffs and don't have much reason to push Ward to play if he's not 100 percent ready. Despite that, Ward should be considered questionable with a decent chance to see the field Sunday.