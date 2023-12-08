Ward (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward has missed Cleveland's last two games with this shoulder issue, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to suit up for Sunday's contest. The Browns' defense has struggled without Ward over the last two weeks, allowing 65 total points. If the 26-year-old cornerback is unable to return to the field in Week 14, Martin Emerson should see increased work in Cleveland's secondary.