Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Ward is in concussion protocol following Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Ward recorded one tackle early in Saturday's preseason finale, which was likely when he sustained this injury. The 2018 first-round pick matched his career high with 53 tackles to go along with 15 passes defended last season. It will be worth closely monitoring Ward's availability heading into the season opener versus Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 10.