Ward was limited in Wednesday's practice because of a hip injury.

Ward managed with a hip issue during much of October, but it didn't cause him to miss any games. It's not clear if his current injury is a recurrence of that problem. Regardless, Ward may not be dealing with a major issue given his ability to log a limited practice to begin the week, though a full session by the end of Friday may be needed for the veteran cornerback to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.