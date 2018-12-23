Ward is being evaluated for a potential concussion, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward suffered his first concussion two weeks ago which raises some cause for concern. The Browns' first-round pick will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol before he can return to game action. The development is something to keep an eye on over the next several days. For now, Terrance Mitchell will slide into the open corner slot opposite of TJ Carrie.

