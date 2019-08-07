Coach Freddie Kitchens said Wednesday that Ward (undisclosed) tweaked something during practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's unclear how Ward picked up the injury, but Kitchens reiterated that he thinks Ward will be okay. The Ohio State product is coming off a Pro Bowl rookie season, in which he racked up 53 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three picks in 13 games. Expect the team have an official update on his health in the coming days.