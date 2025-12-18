Ward (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ward has not practiced since sustaining a calf injury during the Browns' Week 14 loss to the Titans. If he hopes to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bills, he will have to log participation of some kind in Friday's practice. If the starting cornerback is unable to suit up, Sam Webb will likely continue to see an increased snap share at cornerback for Sunday's contest.