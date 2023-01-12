Ward (shoulder) had one tackle and played just 10 snaps in a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18.

Ward entered the game with a shoulder injury and was unable to get past the first few series. He finished the season with 53 tackles, two fumbles recovered and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns, over 14 games. For fantasy purposes, it was a nice season. However, Pro Football Focus graded him a career-low 60.4 in coverage, last among Cleveland's defensive backs. He'll enter next season as the Browns' top corner in what should be a team strength despite a number of breakdowns in 2022.