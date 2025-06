Ward (shoulder) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Kennedy Rodriguez of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward sat out of Cleveland's last game of the 2024 season with a shoulder issue, but it appears to have cleared up in time for offseason workouts. He earned Pro Bowl honors last year after tallying a career-high 19 passes defensed, and he projects to start again in 2025 alongside Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson.