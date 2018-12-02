Ward exited Sunday's game against the Texans and is being evaluated for a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward left the field midway through the second quarter. If the rookie first-round pick is ultimately placed in the league-mandated concussion protocol, he'll be unable to retake the field Week 13. Expect Phillip Gaines to benefit from an uptick in snaps as long as Ward remains sidelined.