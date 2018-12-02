Ward exited Sunday's game against the Texans and is being evaluated for a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward left the field midway through the second quarter. If the rookie first-round pick is ultimately placed in the league-mandated concussion protocol, he'll be unable to retake the field Week 13. Expect Phillip Gaines to benefit from an uptick in snaps as long as Ward remains sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories