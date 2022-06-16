Ward left Thursday's practice early after his lower left leg was tended to by members of the Browns medical staff, Jake Furr of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward was seen walking slowly with his left cleat untied as he departed the field Thursday and never returned to practice thereafter, according to Farr. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to provide any further clarification on the Pro-Bowl cornerback's status, saying that he did not have "enough details" immediately after the Browns' final day of veteran minicamp Thursday. Ward recently signed a lucrative 5-year, $100.5 million extension after registering 43 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions over 15 starts last season. Though he dealt with nagging injuries throughout much of the 2021 campaign, the 25-year-old missed only one game due to injury when he sat out with a hamstring injury in Week 8.