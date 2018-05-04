Browns' Denzel Ward: Exits practice early

Ward was unable to finish the team portion of Friday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Ward was taken fourth overall by the Browns in last week's NFL draft. The team undoubtedly has high hopes for the young cornerback and it appears they were simply being cautious with his injury. Head coach Hue Jackson called the injury a "little nick" and said that Ward would be evaluated on Saturday to see if he could resume participation. Whatever the issue is, it isn't expected to hold Ward back for very long.