Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he is confident Ward will return to the practice field "in the next couple of weeks," Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com reports.

Cleveland will continue to play things safe with their top cover corner as training camp gets underway. Tests revealed no structural damage after Ward injured his foot during minicamp in June, so there's close to zero risk he won't be ready come Week 1. He figures to once again be the best player in the Browns' defensive backfield this season.