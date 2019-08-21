Ward (undisclosed) expects to suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward suffered an undisclosed injury during practice two weeks ago, the severity of which has kept him out of preseason action thus far. The 2018 first-round pick looks on track to make his preseason debut Friday, and there doesn't appear to be any doubt about his Week 1 status.