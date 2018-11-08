Browns' Denzel Ward: Expects to play Week 10
Ward (hip) that he "should be good" for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ward exited Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to a hop flexor injury, and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. The rookie first-round pick has recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this season, and has proven to be one of the top members of Cleveland's defense. Ward's availability would be a big boost for the Browns, who will look to contain the Falcons' passing attack Week 10.
