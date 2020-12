Ward (calf) said he feels "great," and he will return to the field Sunday against the Giants barring any setbacks, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward, who missed the last three games, returned to practice this week. He ran full speed Thursday, executing all the cuts and maneuvers a cornerback needs. The third-year corner is on pace to have his best NFL season with a career-high 15 pass breakups, tied for fourth.