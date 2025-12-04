Ward (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athleticreports.

It is unclear if Ward's limited participation in practice Wednesday had anything to do with a hip injury from October, but it appears to be insignificant as the 28-year-old is clear of an injury designation heading into Friday. Ward has not missed a game this season and recorded 34 tackles (27 solo), eight pass breakups and an interception heading into Week 14.