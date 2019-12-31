Ward recorded six solo tackles, two defended passes and one interception during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Ward appeared in just 12 contests in 2019, having missed time due to a hamstring injury during the first half of the season. He concludes the campaign with 44 tackles (38 solo), 11 defended passes, two interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery. The 2018 first-round pick is very likely to reprise his role as Cleveland's top cornerback in 2020.