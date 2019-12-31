Play

Ward recorded six solo tackles, two defended passes and one interception during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Ward appeared in just 12 contests in 2019, having missed time due to a hamstring injury during the first half of the season. He concludes the campaign with 44 tackles (38 solo), 11 defended passes, two interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery. The 2018 first-round pick is very likely to reprise his role as Cleveland's top cornerback in 2020.

