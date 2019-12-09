Ward had five tackles, two passes defensed and a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals.

Cleveland's sluggish offense got a lift from the defense Sunday, when Ward made his first interception of the season matter. After the Browns turned the ball over on their first two possessions, the Bengals were in position to take a two-score lead, but Ward turned the momentum back to the home team. An Andy Dalton pass went through the hands receiver Auden Tate, and Ward took it to the house for Cleveland's first pick-six since October of 2017.