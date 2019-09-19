Play

Ward was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, so his hamstring issue may have occurred during Thursday's practice. Look for the second-year cornerback's status for Sunday's tilt against the Rams to become clearer based on his participation Friday. Ward notched seven tackles (four solo) against the Jets in Week 2.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • brown-raiders-2.jpg

    Week 3 Trade Values Chart

    Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...