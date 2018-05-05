Browns' Denzel Ward: Hip flexor not serious

Ward will remain sidelined at Saturday's rookie mini-camp after suffering a hip flexor Friday, but the Browns do not consider the issue to be serious, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward, the fourth overall pick in last week's NFL Draft, exited Friday's practice early after sustaining the injury. The Browns downplayed it from the start, and there is no reason to second guess them at this time. Expect the team to err on the side of caution with their rookie corner in order to ensure his health as offseason activities progress.