Ward (concussion) has a chance to return to action for Saturday's Week 15 matchup with the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward sustained a concussion in Week 13 that held him out of the team's Week 14 win over Carolina. Ward should be considered questionable for Saturday's game for the time being, with his practice status during the week giving a better indication of his ability to play.

