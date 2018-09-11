Browns' Denzel Ward: Impressive NFL debut
Ward recorded six tackles (two solo), three passes defensed and two interceptions across 85 defensive snap in Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers.
You can't have a much better NFL-debut than Ward, especially considering the fourth-overall pick was matched up with Antonio Brown for the majority of the afternoon. He is the youngest player to record two interceptions in NFL history, but the rookie was more focused on the play that got away from in the contest -- a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brown. "You always go into a game expecting to win," the cornerback said, "so it's frustrating." The gauntlet of talented receivers continues for Ward this Sunday, where he will matchup with fellow Buckeye Michael Thomas.
