Browns' Denzel Ward: Inactive for Sunday
Ward (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
The Browns' secondary is in rough shape with Ward, Greedy Williams (hamstring), Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall (concussion) all inactive. At corner, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will take over starter duties in place of Ward and Williams.
