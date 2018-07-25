Browns' Denzel Ward: Inks rookie deal

Ward signed a four-year contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The negotiations were more centered on the language of the deal rather than the guaranteed money. In any case, Ward is set to rake in close to $30 million guaranteed after being selected with the fourth overall pick in April. Ward will be present for the beginning of training camp and is expected to enter his rookie campaign in a starting role at cornerback.

Our Latest Stories