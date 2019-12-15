Play

Ward was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with an ankle injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward recorded a solo tackle before departing and leaving Greedy Williams as the team's No. 1 cornerback. Both TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell figure to enjoy upticks in usage during Ward's absence.

