Ward is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs due to a hip injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

At the time of the report, the Browns are hurting in the secondary with Ward's injury on top of Damarious Randall (groin) inactive and E.J. Gaines being checked for a concussion. If Ward can't return, Denzel Rice will step up into a starter's workload.