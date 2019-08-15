Ward (undisclosed) practiced Thursday but was held out of team drills, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward has been dealing with his injury for about a week and his limited participation is a solid sign for his recovery. While he may sit out the team's preseason game against the Colts on Saturday, head coach Freddie Kitchens said he doesn't think there's any doubt that Ward will fine.

