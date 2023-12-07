Ward (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Browns' practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward has missed the last two contest while nursing a shoulder injury, so his return to practice Wednesday is a positive sign for his chances to play Sunday versus Jacksonville. The cornerback's status the rest of the week is worth monitoring and if he's able to give it a go in Week 14, he'd certainly provide a big boost to Cleveland's secondary when they host the Jaguars.