Ward was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to shoulder and Achilles issues, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ward has been dealing with the shoulder issue since mid-August, but the Achilles injury is a new concern. However, the veteran cornerback logged 96 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps Week 1 versus Cincinnati and managed a limited practice session Wednesday, so he may be able to play through the issues. If he can't suit up Sunday against Baltimore, though, Cameron Mitchell may be pressed into a starting role.