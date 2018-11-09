Browns' Denzel Ward: Listed as questionable
Ward (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Ward appears to have progressed well in his recovery from a hip injury sustained during a Week 9 loss to the Chiefs, and was able to log two limited practice sessions after being sidelined to begin the week. If the rookie first-round pick is able to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, he'll play a key defensive role in attempting to contain a high-powered passing attack led by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.
