Ward (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Ward appears to have progressed well in his recovery from a hip injury sustained during a Week 9 loss to the Chiefs, and was able to log two limited practice sessions after being sidelined to begin the week. If the rookie first-round pick is able to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, he'll play a key defensive role in attempting to contain a high-powered passing attack led by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

More News
Our Latest Stories