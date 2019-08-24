Ward (undisclosed) recorded one sack in 19 defensive snaps during Friday's 13-12 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

As expected, Ward returned from an undisclosed injury and took reps with the first-team defense during the Browns' third preseason tilt. There isn't any doubt surrounding his Week 1 status at this point, so expect Ward to be at full strength when the Browns host the Titans on Sep. 8.

