Browns' Denzel Ward: Long-shot for Sunday
Ward (hamstring) is not expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This would be a huge blow to the Browns' secondary, considering he and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are both expected to be sidelined for the game. An official word will be announced when inactives are provided prior to kickoff, but if both he and Williams can't go, both Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie would be in line for starts.
