Ward had four tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 49-38 win over Dallas.

Ward sealed the game when he picked off a Dak Prescott pass in the red zone with less than two minutes left. He battled a groin injury during the practice week but managed to play all 82 defensive snaps against the Cowboys. And many of those snaps were pass plays -- Prescott dropped back 61 times -- so Ward was active in the win.