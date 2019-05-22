Browns' Denzel Ward: Making adjustments to tackling technique
Ward is adjusting his tackling technique in the wake of a season in which he sustained two separate concussions, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ward missed three of the final four games of his rookie season with a pair of concussions, but he was able to participate in January's Pro Bowl and then suggested Wednesday that he hasn't suffered any setbacks since. The 2018 first-round pick is locked and loaded as the Browns' No. 1 corner ahead of the 2019 season and improved health could help him top his rookie year stat line of 53 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three picks and one forced fumble.
