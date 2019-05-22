Ward is adjusting his tackling technique in the wake of a season in which he sustained two separate concussions, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward missed three of the final four games of his rookie season with a pair of concussions, but he was able to participate in January's Pro Bowl and then suggested Wednesday that he hasn't suffered any setbacks since. The 2018 first-round pick is locked and loaded as the Browns' No. 1 corner ahead of the 2019 season and improved health could help him top his rookie year stat line of 53 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three picks and one forced fumble.

More News
Our Latest Stories