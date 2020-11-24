Ward (calf) is expected to miss a few weeks with a calf strain, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Ward played every snap in this past Sunday's win over the Eagles but reported a calf injury Monday. He underwent an MRI, which revealed a calf strain that will force him to miss at least a couple of games. However, the Browns stopped short of providing a definitive timeline. The 23-year-old cornerback will miss this Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and he should be considered week-to-week moving forward.