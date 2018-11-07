Browns' Denzel Ward: Misses practice Wednesday
Ward (hip) skipped Wednesday's practice session and instead worked off to the side on a stationary bike, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ward exited Sunday's game against the Chiefs and was unable to return following a hip injury. Should he ultimately be withheld from Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Denzel Rice would presumably receive the start opposite TJ Carrie.
